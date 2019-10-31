close

Bihar crime

Crowd pelt stones at Nalanda DSP, 1 person arrested

During the Lakshmi statue immersion procession near Ready village in Hilsa, unknown people involved pelted stones. The incident took place when the Hilsa DSP was returning from Chickasaura village after settling a dispute. 

The Deputy Superintendent of Police (DSP) of Nalanda district in Bihar was injured on Wednesday when anti-social elements pelted stones on his car. His driver was also injured. FIR was registered against seven identified people and 60 unidentified persons at Hilsa police station.

Live TV

During the Lakshmi statue immersion procession near Ready village in Hilsa, unknown people involved pelted stones. The incident took place when the Hilsa DSP was returning from Chickasaura village after settling a dispute. Hundreds of people threw stones at his car following which the injured DSP somehow escaped along with with his bodyguard.

A person, identified as Vinay Ram, was arrested in an assault case on the DSP. In the medical examination, the presence of liquor was confirmed.

Bihar crimeBihar DSP
