In a shocking incident, a Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) constable allegedly killed his live-in partner, a woman police officer, on Friday in Gujarat's Kutch district, according to a report in The Indian Express.

The accused, identified as Dilip Dangchiya, allegedly strangled the victim, Aruna Natu Jadav, to death following a dispute at their shared residence in Anjar, the report said.

The incident came to light on Saturday morning when the accused surrendered at the Anjar police station, where the victim was posted as an Assistant Sub-Inspector (ASI).

Further investigation is underway, police said

Man Kills Live-In Partner In Andhra Pradesh

In a separate incident in Andhra Pradesh, a 22-year-old woman, Oleti Pushpa, was brutally murdered by her live-in partner on July 16 in Siddhartha Nagar of B Savaram village, police said.

According to Police Inspector Naresh Kumar, Pushpa, who had separated from her husband, had been living in a rented house with Sheikh Shamma, also 22, for the past six months.

Police Inspector Kumar said, Sheikh was frequently under the influence of alcohol and the couple often quarrelled.

Inspector Kumar said that on Wednesday night, tensions escalated after Sheikh got into a dispute with Pushpa’s mother and brother. When Pushpa tried to intervene, Sheikh attacked her with a knife, stabbing her in the left side of her chest and her leg.

Inspector Kumar added that when Pushpa’s mother, Ganga, and her brother attempted to stop him, Sheikh assaulted them as well, leaving both injured. Pushpa succumbed to her injuries at the scene due to excessive bleeding.

A case has been registered, and two police teams have been deployed to track down Sheikh, who is currently absconding, Police said.

(With ANI inputs)