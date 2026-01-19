CRPF Constable And Wife Arrested For Assaulting 10-Year Old Niece; Child Remains On Life Support



A Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) constable and his wife have been arrested for allegedly assaulting a 10-year-old relative staying with them at their residence in a CRPF camp in Greater Noida. The child is currently on ventilator support, and medical reports indicate severe abuse, including critically low hemoglobin (1.9), fractured ribs, broken teeth, torn nails, and other serious injuries. Shakti Mohan Avasthy, Deputy Commissioner of Police, Central Noida, confirmed the arrests, as per the reports of NDTV.

Case filed under BNS

A case has been filed against the couple under sections of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita pertaining to an attempt to commit culpable homicide. According to the FIR, the girl is the wife’s niece and had been living with the constable’s family at the camp, where she was allegedly forced to perform all household chores.

Child on life support

Around 2 am on Thursday, January 15, she was taken to Sarvodaya Hospital following what was reported as a bathroom fall. Doctors discovered severe injuries, leading to a medico-legal case and then police were informed about the matter. The constable later requested her discharge, citing financial difficulties, but she was admitted to Max Hospital in Sector-128, where she remains on life support.

Constable suspended

The FIR states that the alleged assault occurred late Wednesday night. The constable has been suspended, and both he and his wife have been arrested. UP Police personnel are stationed at the hospital to monitor her condition, and several senior officers have visited to check on her.

According to CRPF the accused Constable posted in the CRPF's Noida hospital as a first aider.

"He is residing in CRPF Noida camp with his family and had a young girl, reported to be his wife's relative, staying with the family. Considering the gravity of the incident, the said constable was placed under suspension, and an enquiry has been initiated as per procedure," CRPF said in a statement.

It also added, "CRPF will give every assistance to the police for the investigation and support the medical treatment to the young girl fully."