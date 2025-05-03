Advertisement
trendingNowenglish2895243https://zeenews.india.com/india/crpf-constable-sacked-for-concealing-marriage-to-pakistani-woman-2895243.html
NewsIndia
PAHALGAM TERROR ATTACK

CRPF Constable Sacked For Concealing Marriage To Pakistani Woman

A Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) constable on Saturday has been dismissed from service with immediate effect for concealing his marriage to a Pakistani national.

Written By Zee Media Bureau|Edited By:  Surbhi Sinha|Last Updated: May 03, 2025, 09:11 PM IST|Source: Bureau
Follow Us

Trending Photos

CRPF Constable Sacked For Concealing Marriage To Pakistani Woman

A Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) constable on Saturday has been dismissed from service with immediate effect for concealing his marriage to a Pakistani national.

The CRPF stated that Munir Ahmed's actions were found to violate service conduct and were detrimental to national security.

Meanwhile, following the steps by the Indian government, a total of 786 Pakistani nationals have left India via the Attari border within six days beginning April 24, said a senior official.

The terror attack, which claimed 26 lives in Jammu and Kashmir's Pahalgam, was one of the deadliest attacks in the region since the 2019 Pulwama strike, which claimed the lives of 40 Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) jawans. 

Stay informed on all the latest news, real-time breaking news updates, and follow all the important headlines in india news and world News on Zee News.

Advertisement

Live Tv

Advertisement

Trending news

Murshidabad
Will Hindus get justice in Bengal's Murshidabad?
DNA Video
DNA: Uproar over freebies in Delhi!
Shahrukh Pathan
DNA: AIMIM plans to field 2020 Delhi riots accused Shahrukh Pathan
DNA Video
DNA: A report showing the reality of Bangladesh
DNA Video
DNA: Power Theft Allegations Against SP MP Ziaur Rahman Barq
DNA Video
DNA: Hot Tea Linked to Cancer Risk!
DNA Video
DNA: Why Jordan Fears After Syria’s Coup?
DNA Video
DNA: NSA Ajit Doval’s China Visit - Inside Story
DNA Video
DNA: Gandhi Family Ruined My Career, says Mani Shankar Aiyar
DNA Video
DNA: Ground Report- Tight Security Arrangements for Mahakumbh
NEWS ON ONE CLICK