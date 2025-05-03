CRPF Constable Sacked For Concealing Marriage To Pakistani Woman

A Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) constable on Saturday has been dismissed from service with immediate effect for concealing his marriage to a Pakistani national.

The CRPF stated that Munir Ahmed's actions were found to violate service conduct and were detrimental to national security.

In a matter of serious concern, CT/GD Munir Ahmed of 41 Battalion of CRPF has been dismissed from service with immediate effect for concealing his marriage to a Pakistani national and knowingly harbouring her beyond the validity of her visa.

Meanwhile, following the steps by the Indian government, a total of 786 Pakistani nationals have left India via the Attari border within six days beginning April 24, said a senior official.

The terror attack, which claimed 26 lives in Jammu and Kashmir's Pahalgam, was one of the deadliest attacks in the region since the 2019 Pulwama strike, which claimed the lives of 40 Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) jawans.