Jammu and Kashmir

CRPF DIG dies in landslide in J-K's Ramban

Boulders rolling down the hill during landslide hit the vehicle of DIG Shailendra Vikram Singh at 19:45 hours today in the Ramban - Banihal area in Jammu and Kashmir. Singh, who joined the CRPF in 1992, was posted in north Srinagar.

CRPF DIG dies in landslide in J-K&#039;s Ramban
Representational Image

Srinagar: A Deputy Inspector General (DIG) of CRPF and his driver were killed after the vehicle they were travelling in was hit by a landslide at Digdole in Ramban on Jammu-Srinagar National Highway on Sunday evening, officials said. DIG Shailendra Vikram Singh and his driver died while one more person sustained injuries in the accident.

Boulders rolling down the hill during landslide hit the vehicle of Shailendra at 19:45 hours today in the Ramban - Banihal area in Jammu and Kashmir. Singh, who joined the CRPF in 1992, was posted in north Srinagar.

"He was with me in the ISSMC at Mt Abu till December 9. He was a very articulate and refined officer," said a CRPF official. The official further said that Singh had served in 210 Cobra in Assam also. "His performance was the best in the Cobra with maximum achievements," he said. 

Jammu and Kashmir
