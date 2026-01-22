Republic Day 2026: Who is Simran Bala? Meet the first woman CRPF officer to lead all-male contingent

It will be a first in history for India's largest Central Armed Police Force when 26-year-old Assistant Commandant Simran Bala leads an all-men marching contingent of the Central Reserve Police Force on Republic Day on January 26.

This is a major landmark in the Indian security establishment as a reinforcement of a paradigm shift in leadership traditions in which women officers are going to command lead, and ceremonial formations irrespective of their composition.

The road from Rajouri to Kartavya Path: A story of steadfastness

From the region of Nowshera, a district along the Jammu and Kashmir border in the Rajouri district, Bala marks the beginning of women from her area being commissioned as Group A officers in the CRPF. Having been exposed to a region that has been subjected to cross-border firing, she took her cues from the uniforms that encircled her.

Bala qualified to join the police force after acing the UPSC CAPF (Assistant Commandants) exam in the first attempt, ranking in the top 100 in the country.

Leading 140 men: Precision and command

Bala will oversee a pool of more than 140 male personnel with evaluations carried out through full dress drilling and senior command assessment. Bala went through a rigorous selection process involving full-dress drilling and command assessment.

#WATCH | Rajouri, J&K | Sister of CRPF Assistant Commandant Simran Bala, Shail Bala says, "It is a proud moment for us, entire Nowshera, J&K and the country... We are full of gratitude... Nowshera is a border area, and when someone reaches such a height, it makes us all happy...… https://t.co/a22c3mHvnD pic.twitter.com/RcS3ivq0m7 — ANI (@ANI) January 22, 2026

Speaking about preparations, Bala said:

"We worked on team unity, accuracy, and carrying out commands. I am greatly honoured to lead CRPF personnel during this national event. This proves that hard work really does pay off," added Thapa.

Hardened combat leadership

Though young, Bala is not new to a tough operational setting. Her first posting at an operational battalion is in the Bastar region of Chhattisgarh, which is an area hit by Left-Wing Extremism. Specialists describe her as "composed and decisive," qualities which have recently made her the prominent ceremonial character in the force.

A message to the women of the valley

Being a pioneer in her own right, hailing from Jammu and Kashmir, Bala hopes her representation at the 77th Republic Day Parade will inspire girls in her region.

"To all the girls in the Valley, I would say: believe in yourself and dream big. Today, opportunities are based purely on merit. As a nation, we need committed women as part of the workforce in every field," she said.

Organisational change in the CAPFs

The authorities have said that Bala's decision to command an all-male contingent is not only for the sake of ceremonial appearances but also symbolises the gradual evolution of the force. The CRPF, being the pathbreakers in introducing women battalions, is witnessing the induction of female officers in combat positions that have long been the preserve of the male gender.

Her parade at the saluting dais on January 26th will be a statement of the "merit over gender" ideology that is transforming India's uniformed organisations.

