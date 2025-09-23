Yashasvini Expedition: All-Women CRPF Bikers Flagged Off From Srinagar For 1,400 Km Ladakh Rally

Yashasvini High-Altitude CRPF Bike Expedition The all-women bike rally, occurring during the Navratri, symbolically mirrors these values by showcasing the strength and resilience of women personnel aligns with the spirit of divine power, particularly Goddess Durga, who symbolises Nari Shakti.

The “Yashasvini High-Altitude CRPF Bike Expedition 2025” is an all-women motorcycle rally organized by the Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) to showcase women’s empowerment, physical and mental endurance, and the force’s role in India’s internal security. This high-altitude adventure highlights the skills of CRPF’s women “Daredevils” unit, navigating some of the world’s toughest terrains. The event symbolizes breaking barriers and instilling pride, drawing from CRPF’s 66-year legacy in combating terrorism in Kashmir and other challenges.

The rally was flagged off today from historic clock tower of Lal Chowk in Srinagar, Jammu and Kashmir. CRPF Director General G.P. Singh personally waved the green flag to start the expedition, emphasizing the women force and their power and contribution. Spanning approximately 1,400 km, the journey will take the 32 women bikers to altitudes of up to 18,000 feet, where they will face sub-zero temperatures and demanding terrain, testing their resilience and determination.

G.P. Singh, Director General of the Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF)said, “I congratulate all the female bikers who are taking this expedition today from Kashmir to Ladakh. They will go from Srinagar to Pangong lake and return. I wish them best of luck and I congratulate the people of Kashmir also for showing their support”

32 women personnel from the CRPF’s Daredevils squad. These riders are trained paramilitary personnel from various parts of India. The nine-day expedition covers approximately 1,400 km round trip. Srinagar → Kargil → Leh → Khardung La (world’s highest motorable pass at 18000 ft → Pangong Lake and will culminate back at Srinagar.

The female bikers were carrying the National Flag with the Force's message to the Nation-'*Desh Ke Hum Hain Rakshak*'. The idea for the expedition was conceived in 2015 and finally after so many years and two expeditions before this, the Srinagar Ladakh expedition was flagged off.

Seema Nag, Assistant Commandant, CRPF said “The concept of what men could do, women couldn't be a thought process of earlier times but now things have changed. In the previous times, we wouldn't see a lot of female drivers but now I see Srinagar has huge females driving the cars. It's Naya Kashmir. This will give them a message that they need to go out of their homes and be a part of these adventures. We come with a message that men and women are equal. Operation Sindoor was a great example for women empowerment.”

To empower women in uniform and promote “Nari Shakti” Test endurance in extreme conditions like high altitude, low oxygen, harsh weather. The women bikers expressed immense pride in participating in this historic expedition, aiming to inspire women across the nation to join the forces and embrace such daring adventures.

Geeta Bishta, CRPF Rider said. “There are around 36 females in this expedition. This is to empower women. I am very proud to be a part of this expedition. The main motive for doing this is that if we can do this, the other girls from all over the country can do it as well. There is nothing that women can't do. CRPF has always supported women empowerment. It's a 1400 km journey for nine days, we are very excited, and we are sure we will be successful. I would request all parents that they should give their girl children to explore life and let them do what they want. Women can overcome any problem”

The flag-off ceremony at Lal Chowk drew local crowds, CRPF officials, Visuals from the event show the women riders in formation, revving engines amid cheers, with tricolor flags waving. The atmosphere was charged with patriotism, featuring rifle drills and tributes. Several women soldiers from the CRPF highlighted that this expedition will motivate local Kashmiri girls to join the forces, showcasing the strength and courage of women in uniform

Kajal Ilahi, CRPF Rider said “We are very proud of the fact that we are part of this expedition. Our motto is beti padhao and beti bachao. We are representing CRPF, and we want the girls from Jammu and Kashmir to join the forces. We are sure girls will get inspired by this expedition”

CRPF, the world’s largest paramilitary force with over 3.25 lakh personnel, uses such expeditions to boost morale and visibility for its women wing. The rally aligns with national themes like “Desh Ke Hum Hain Rakshak” and women’s reservation efforts. It also reinforces normalcy and security in Kashmir.

