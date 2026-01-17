Crucial Rally Of PM Modi At Bengal’s Malda Today

Prime Minister Narendra Modi is all set to attend three programmes at Malda, two administrative and one political, at the minority-dominated Malda district of West Bengal later in the day on Saturday.

At the political rally, which is the last of the three scheduled programs in Malda during the day, the Prime Minister is expected to launch a scathing attack against the West Bengal government and the ruling Trinamool Congress, which he had already hinted at in a social media message in Bengali.

“I am eagerly waiting for the opportunity to go to the people of Malda and the surrounding areas at the BJP's rally tomorrow. Every day, some new example of TMC's misrule is coming to the fore. The people of West Bengal are thoroughly fed up with TMC's governance, and they are ready to reject this government. The people want a development-oriented BJP government,” read the Prime Minister’s social media message.

Add Zee News as a Preferred Source

In two other social media messages, the Prime Minister had also spelt out a summary of his scheduled administrative programmes in the same district before the rally with the projects being related to Indian Railways.

“Tomorrow, on 17 January, I will be in West Bengal. In Malda, more than Rs 3,250 crore worth of development projects will be inaugurated or have their foundation stones laid at an event. Additionally, at tomorrow’s programme, the auspicious inauguration of the first Vande Bharat Sleeper train between Howrah and Guwahati will take place — I am extremely delighted about this,” the Prime Minister said in his social media post.

In another social media post, the Prime Minister spelled out the commitment of the Union government led by him towards the social infrastructure development in West Bengal.

“We are committed to further strengthening the railway infrastructure in West Bengal. Therefore, at tomorrow's event, foundation stones will be laid for several important projects, including the new Balurghat–Hili railway line, the state-of-the-art freight train maintenance centre at New Jalpaiguri, the upgradation of the Siliguri loco shed and the modernisation of the maintenance facilities for Vande Bharat trains at Jalpaiguri Along with this, the auspicious flagging-off of 4 new Amrit Bharat trains will also take place," he said.

On Sunday, he will have similar administrative and political programmes at Singur in Hooghly district, which is the site of the Tata Motors’ small car project, Nano, which could not take off following violent movement against land acquisition for the project by Trinamool Congress, as the then Opposition party in West Bengal.

Preparations are in full swing for the Prime Minister's visit. Political observers believe that the Prime Minister’s visit to West Bengal is particularly important, not only from an administrative perspective but also from a political standpoint, amid the crucial Assembly elections in West Bengal scheduled for later this year.

To recall, on December 20, the Prime Minister held a scheduled public meeting in Taherpur in Nadia district. He also left for Taherpur by helicopter from Kolkata Airport. But due to poor visibility due to dense fog, his helicopter could not land in Taherpur. After returning to the airport, he addressed the gathering present in Taherpur through an audio bridge call. In that speech, he promised that he would visit West Bengal again soon.