BJP MP Sudhanshu Trivedi on Tuesday lashed out at Samajwadi Party leader and Maharashtra MLA Abu Azmi following his controversial remarks on Mughal Emperor Aurangzeb. While addressing the media, Trivedi raised strong objections to the glorification of a ruler who killed his brothers and imprisoned his father.

In his statement, Trivedi referred to specific historical events involving Aurangzeb, including the orders he gave on April 6, 1669, for the demolition of Hindu temples and questioned, "Why praise such a ruler."

"... I want to say three things... On April 6, 1669, Aurangzeb ordered the demolition of Hindu temples and then on September 2, 1669, his order was followed... Why praise such a ruler? Is this not a cruel mockery of the legacy of Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj and the sacrifice of Chhatrapati Sambhaji Maharaj?.." BJP leader said.

Trivedi further criticised Aurangzeb's actions towards his family and said, "Why should a man who killed his own brothers and imprisoned his father be glorified?..."

"These so-called secular parties are heading towards becoming Pagal-e-Azam in the cut-throat competition to glorify the Mughals.. I want to ask what is the relevance of today's India... What is the relation of Aurangzeb with the Indian land and why do Samajwadi Party and Congress want to bow seeds of hatred in the country?..." he further.

#WATCH | Delhi | On Samajwadi Party leader and Maharashtra MLA Abu Azmi's remarks about Aurangzeb, BJP MP Sudhanshu Trivedi says, "... I want to say three things... On April 6, 1669, Aurangzeb ordered the demolition of Hindu temples and then on September 2, 1669, his order was… pic.twitter.com/qGIKwo35i9 — ANI (@ANI) March 4, 2025

Meanwhile, Maharashtra Deputy CM Eknath Shinde also reacted to Abu Azmi's remarks and said, "His statement is wrong and should be condemned. Aurangzeb tortured Chhatrapati Sambhaji Maharaj for 40 days; calling such a person good is the biggest sin, and hence, Abu Azmi should apologize. Our CM has taken this matter seriously. He should be charged with treason."

Earlier today, the Maharashtra Police filed a case against Samajwadi Party MLA Abu Azmi under various sections of the Bharat Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) over his comments on Mughal ruler Aurangzeb.

The case was registered at Wagle Estate Police Station under BNS sections 299, 302, 356(1), and 356(2) based on a complaint filed by Shiv Sena MP Naresh Mhaske.

(With ANI inputs)