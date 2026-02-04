Advertisement
NewsIndiaCrying behind closed doors, says Mamata Banerjee in Supreme Court
MAMATA BANERJEE

'Crying behind closed doors,' says Mamata Banerjee in Supreme Court

West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee addressed the Supreme Court in person on Wednesday, stating that Justice is "crying behind closed doors" while arguing her petition challenging the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of voter rolls.

Written By Zee Media Bureau|Last Updated: Feb 04, 2026, 01:57 PM IST|Source: Bureau
'Crying behind closed doors,' says Mamata Banerjee in Supreme CourtImage: ANI

Amid the row over the SIR of the electoral rolls in the poll-bound West Bengal, Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee arrived at the Supreme Court as the apex court will hear the SIR matter today. 

Additionally, heavy security was deployed at the Supreme Court ahead of the hearing.

 

