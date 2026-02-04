'Crying behind closed doors,' says Mamata Banerjee in Supreme Court

West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee addressed the Supreme Court in person on Wednesday, stating that Justice is "crying behind closed doors" while arguing her petition challenging the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of voter rolls.

SIR matter in SC | West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee addressed the Supreme Court in person, stating that she belongs to the State and was grateful for the Bench’s kindness. She said that when justice is “crying behind closed doors,” it creates the feeling that justice is not being… https://t.co/nugz3xdDcN February 4, 2026

Amid the row over the SIR of the electoral rolls in the poll-bound West Bengal, Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee arrived at the Supreme Court as the apex court will hear the SIR matter today.

Add Zee News as a Preferred Source

Additionally, heavy security was deployed at the Supreme Court ahead of the hearing.