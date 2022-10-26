CSAB 2022 Counselling Special Round registrations begins TODAY at csab.nic.in- Here’s how to apply

CSAB 2022: The Central Seat Allocation Board, CSAB is holding the CSAB 2022 Counselling for candidates.CSAB is a Special Round Counselling 2022 that is done for NIT+ plus systems that have remained empty in the JoSAA Rounds. According to the schedule, CSAB Counseling registration will begin today and run through October 28, 2022. The CSAB Special Round 1 Seat Allotment will be made public on October 30, 2022. The CSAB will use a variety of methods to carry out its counselling, including registration, fee payment, choice filling, seat allocation results, and exercising alternatives. Candidates can provide registration information such as their date of birth, JEE Main number, and captcha. Once finished, the applicants must complete the form and make the necessary payments.

Candidates should be aware that you must show up for the document verification on the scheduled days. Only after the verification is completed successfully will admission be guaranteed.

CSAB 2022 Counselling: Here’s how to apply

Visit the website – csab.nic.in

Then click on the portal for registration

Enter the details and fill the form

Pay the fees and submit the form

Download and keep a copy

Candidate processing fees for the CSAB 2022 Counseling are Rs. 3000. Candidates can view the open positions on the official website; they must then provide their information and download the job description.