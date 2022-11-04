CSAB Counselling 2022: Special Round 2 allotment list RELEASED at csab.nic.in- Direct link to download here

CSAB Counselling 2022: The Central Seat Allocation Board, CSAB has released the CSAB Seat Allotment Special Round II on the official website, csab.nic.in today, November 3, 2022, at 5 pm. The seat allocation is available for download from the website for applicants who enrolled for the CSAB Special Round. The CSAB Seat Allotment for Round 2 was supposed to be made public today, as planned, and the link has already been active. To get the seat allotment, candidates must provide their roll number, security pin, and other requested information. Candidates must show up at the designated universities to complete the admissions payment, document upload, and any necessary responses to the document verifying the officer's questions. PwD candidates must additionally complete their physical document verification.

CSAB Seat Allotment Special Round 2: Here’s how to download

Visit the official website – csab.nic.in

Then click on the link that reads “Click Here to View Seat Allocation Result of CSAB Special Round II

It will take you to an external website

Enter the details that have been asked to

The seat allotment will appear on the screen

Download the seat allotment and keep a copy

The reporting process should be finished by November 5, 2022, at 5 p.m., and candidates are recommended to save a copy. Candidates should consult the schedule on the website if they are confused.