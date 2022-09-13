NewsIndia
CSIR UGC NET 2022 Admit Card RELEASED at csirnet.nta.nic.in- Direct link to download here

NTA released Joint CSIR UGC NET 2022 Admit Card tomorrow, scroll down for the direct link to download admit card.

Sep 13, 2022

CSIR UGC NET 2022: The National Testing Agency (NTA) released admit card of candidates appearing for Joint CSIR UGC NET 2022 today. Candidates can download it at the official website csirnet.nta.nic.in. The exam will be held between September 16 to 18 in online mode. It will be conducted in two shifts – morning shift from 9 am to 12 noon and afternoon shift from 3 pm to 6 pm.

Earlier, National Testing Agency (NTA) released the exam city intimation slip for the Joint Council of Scientific and Industrial Research – University Grants Commission National Eligibility Test (CSIR-UGC NET June 2022) on September 11, 2022. Registered candidates can download the Joint CSIR UGC NET 2022 Exam City Slip by logging into the official website, csirnet.nta.nic.in.

CSIR UGC NET 2022: Here's how to download Admit card

Step 1 - Visit the official website and click on the Download Admit Card.

Step 2 - Enter your Application Number, Date of Birth, and given security code carefully to log in. Before clicking on the submit button, check all the credentials.

Step 3 - After that, a window will appear with CSIR NET 2022 Hall Ticket. Check every detail mentioned on it.

Step 4 - Download and take a printout of the same.

This year, the Joint CSIR UGC NET 2022 examination will be conducted on September 16, 17, and September 18, 2022. The examination will be conducted in Computer Based Test(CBT) mode. The morning shift is scheduled to begin from 9:00 AM to 12:00 noon. The second shift will be conducted between 3:00 PM to 6:00 PM.

