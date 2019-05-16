close

Supreme Court

CTET 2019: SC seeks response from Centre, CBSE over 10% reservation for EWS

NEW DELHI: The Supreme Court Thursday issued notices to the central government and the Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE), seeking response over the implementation of 10 per cent reservation for the economically weaker sections (EWS) in the Central Teacher Eligibility Test (CTET).

A vacation bench of the SC, comprising justices Indira Banerjee and Sanjiv Khanna, was listening to a plea seeking 10 per cent quota for the poor in CTET-2019.

The next date of hearing in the matter is on July 1.

The petitioners told the top court that CBSE published an advertisement on January 23, 2019, for conducting CTET in which benefit of ten per cent reservation has not been given to candidates belonging to economically weaker sections of society.

The bench has earlier said that there cannot be any reservation in qualifying examinations.

"For qualifying examinations there cannot be any reservations. This is wholly misconceived. This (CTET) is merely a qualifying examination. The issue of reservation will come up only at the time of admission," the bench said on May 13.

CTET 2019 examination is scheduled to be held on July 7.

