CTET 2022: CBSE CTET admit card to be RELEASED SOON at ctet.nic.in- Steps to download here

CTET 2022: The Central Board of Secondary Education is going to issue the CTET admit card 2022 soon on the official website. Candidates who are willing to take the exam can access their CTET 2022 admit card at ctet.nic.in. Candidates must enter their legitimate login information, which includes their application number and date of birth. The CTET exam dates will be announced on the CBSE website shortly. Along with the CTET 2022 admit card, candidates must bring passport-size pictures and valid photo identity evidence, such as an Aadhar card, a passport, a driving license, a PAN card, or a voter ID card, to the examination hall.

CBSE CTET 2022: Here’s how to check

Go to the CTET official website - ctet.nic.in

Check and tap on the “CTET admit card 2022” link on the Homepage.

Enter your login credentials application number and date of birth followed by a security pin in the login window and tap on the Submit button.

The CTET 2022 admit card will be displayed on the screen.

Go through the details given on the CTET admit card 2022 carefully.

Download it as a pdf file and take two or three printouts for future use.

On December 20, CBSE published the CTET pre-admit card 2022 on its official website. Candidates can get the city centre allotment slip provided in their pre-admit card by going to ctet.nic.in. Candidates will, however, be able to verify the actual exam dates and rules in the CTET 2022 admit card, which will be given shortly.