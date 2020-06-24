CTET Admit Card 2020 may be released today on ctet.nic.in, exam likely in July

The Central Teacher Eligibility Test (CTET), which is conducted by Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE), is likely to be held on July 5 as CBSE has not yet cancelled the exam. It is expected that CTET 2020 Admit Card would be released on Wednesday (June 24) on the official website ctet.nic.in. CBSE will also release a notice regarding the release of CTET July Admit Card 2020 on its website as well.

Candidates who have applied for the CTET July 2020 exam should keep checking these websites to know update about the release of admission ticket. As per the schedule releases earlier, the CTET exam will be held on July 5 across 112 cities in the country. The exam is held to test the eligibility of candidates to apply for the teaching jobs in the country.

As per the CTET Information Bulletin 2020 released earlier, the CTET Admit Card 2020 is expected to release in the third week of June. Some reports claimed that the CBSE might release the admit card on Wednesday by 7:00 pm. As per the trends of last few years, CTET Admit Card is released by the CBSE in the evening after 5:00 pm and this is the main reason why speculations are rife that CBSE would release the admit on Wednesday at 7:00 pm.

It is likely that CBSE would increase the number of test centres in order to conduct the CTET exams while maintaining social distancing in the wake of coronavirus COVID-19 pandemic. In 2019, the exam was held at 2,935 centres and over 28 lakh candidates had appeared for the exam.