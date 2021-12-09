हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
CTET

CTET Admit Card 2021: Hall ticket to be released soon at ctet.nic.in, check steps to download

Once released, candidates can visit the official website to download their CTET December 2021 hall tickets.

Representational Image (Credits: PTI)

New Delhi: The Central Teacher Eligibility Test (CTET), 15th edition is scheduled to be conducted by the Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) from December 16. 

Candidates have been anxiously waiting for CTET Hall Ticket for exams and with just a week left in examinations, they can expect it to be released soon at ctet.nic.in.

CTET December 2021: How to download 

Step 1. Visit the official website of CTET at https://ctet.nic.in.

Step 2. Click on the "CTET December 2021 admit card" link 

Step 4. Enter your credentials to log in

Step 5. Check your CTET December 2021 admit card

Step 6. Take a printout for future reference

Additionally, the candidates who are going to sit in the exams are advised to regularly check the official website of CTET for the latest updates.

This is to be noted that the CBSE will conduct CTET in CBT (Computer Based Test) mode between December 16, 2021, and January 13, 2022. The test, notably, will be held in 20 languages across India. 

The online application process for the same had started on September 20 and had continued till October 19.

