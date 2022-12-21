CTET Exam 2022: CBSE CTET Pre Admit card RELEASED at ctet.nic.in- Direct link to download here

CTET 2022: The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) has issued the pre-admit card or advance information for the Central Teacher Eligibility Test (CTET) (CTET 2022). Candidates can obtain their CTET 2022 pre admit card by visiting ctet.nic.in. The CTET 2022 advance city intimation slip will provide applicants with assistance by displaying the exam city and the location of the testing facility. The CTET 2022 exam date has yet to be announced by the board. However, the board previously stated that CTET 2022 tests will be administered through computer between December 2022 and January 2023.

CTET 2022: Here’s how to download

First visit CBSE CTET official website, ctet.nic.in.

Click on the link that read 'Download Pre Admit card for CTET Dec22'.

Enter the application number, date of birth, and security pin.

CTET pre-admit card 2022 will be displayed on screen

Finally, download for future reference.

The CTET exam is held twice a year to recruit teachers from grades 1 to 8. The CTET 2022 test will consist of two papers: paper 1 for candidates who want to teach in Classes 1–5, and paper 2 for those who want to teach in Classes 6–8. The CTET certificate is valid for life.