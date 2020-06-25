CTET July 2020 candidates continue to wait for admit card as date for exam nears

The Central Teacher Eligibility Test (CTET), which is conducted by Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE), is likely to be held on July 5 but candidates are still waiting for any official communication by the CBSE on the availability of admit cards. It is expected that CTET 2020 Admit Card would be released soon but the CBSE is yet to make any announcement in this regard.

The anxiety among 28 lakh CTET candidates is also because many exams have been cancelled due to the coronavirus COVID-19 pandemic and the subsequent lockdown announced by Prime Minister Narendra Modi on March 24 to curb the spread of the deadly virus in the country.

While the CBSE has maintained silence over the release date of the CTET exam admit cards, it is usually uploaded two weeks before the exam. It is expected that the admit card or hall ticket for the CTET July 2020 exam would be released by the CBSE any time this week on its official website.

CBSE has advised all candidates to check the official website ctet.nic.in regularly for update.

Steps to download CTET July 2020 admit card:

1) Log on to the official website of CTET - ctet.nic.in

2) Click on the link for CTET July 2020 admit card

3) You will be directed to the login page

4) Enter your login credentials and proceed to download admit card

5) Save it on your computer and also take a print out

It is likely that CBSE would increase the number of test centres in order to conduct the CTET exams while maintaining social distancing in the wake of coronavirus COVID-19 pandemic. In 2019, the exam was held at 2,935 centres and over 28 lakh candidates had appeared for the exam.