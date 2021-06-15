हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
CTET July

CTET July 2021 big update: CBSE to release notification for Teacher's Eligibility Test by June 20?

Candidates who have completed their post-graduation degree from any recognised university would be able to apply for the CTET. Also, candidates who are appearing for the final year exams of the PG degree course would also be eligible to apply for CTET. 

Representational Image

CTET exam 2021: The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) is expected to release a notification regarding the Central Teacher Eligibility Test (CTET)  by June 20. The notification will be released on the official website of the board, at ctet.nic.in. However, speculations are rife that the exam may get deferred due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Once released, the application process for CTET 2021 would begin in July. Usually, the form-filling process starts in June for the CTET exam to be held in the month of July. But this year, owing to the COVID situation, the process is yet to begin.  

Candidates who have completed their post-graduation degree from any recognised university would be able to apply for the CTET. Also, candidates who are appearing for the final year exams of the PG degree course would also be eligible to apply for CTET. One can visit the official website of CTET and collect further information. 

 

Tentative dates of CTET exams: 

 

Online application can be filled from June. 
Admit cards will be released a week before the exam date
CTET 2021 result will be declared in December 2021

For CTET Paper I and Paper-II, the CBSE conducts the Central Teaching Eligibility Test in two shifts. While CTET Paper 1 is for candidates who want to become primary teacher (of Classes I-V), CTET Paper 2 is conducted for Classes VI-VII teachers. 

 

CTET 2021: Know how to apply for registeration

 

1. Visit the official website - ctet.nic.in
2. Click on 'Apply Link' on the offical website 
3. Fill in your credentials 
4. Pay for your form fee and click on 'Final Submit'
5. Keep a receipt of the form with you for future reference

