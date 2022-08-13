CUET 2022: The National Testing Agency, NTA is released the CUET 2022 admit cards today, August 13 for the fourth phase of the exam. Candidates can download their admit cards from the official CUET UG website — cuet.samarth.ac.in. CUET's fourth phase exam is scheduled to hold on August 17, 18 and 20 for a total of 3.72 lakh candidates.

Along with the CUET phase 4 admit cards, NTA has also released the intimation of city and date of examination for phases 5 and 6 exams. CUET phase 5 is scheduled to be conducted from August 21 to 23 and phase 6th phase of exam will be held on August 24, 25, 26 and August 30, 2022.

The Central Universities Entrance Test-UG for over 11,000 candidates who were scheduled to appear in the fourth phase of the exam has been deferred to August 30 to accommodate their choice of city for centre.

"There are about 11000 (eleven thousand) candidates who could not be given their choice of city and they have been moved to Phase 6 so that they could appear in the city of their choice," NTA stated in the official notification.

According to the initial plan, all phases of the exam were scheduled to conclude on August 20. The National testing Agency (NTA), which is responsible for conducting the exam, had later announced that all phases of the exam will conclude on August 28. However, now the schedule has been further deferred and the exam split into six phases.

Admit Cards for CUET phase 5 exams will be released on August 17 while phase 6 admit cards will be available from August 20, 2022 on the official website cuet.samarth.ac.in.