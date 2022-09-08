CUET PG 2022 Admit Card for next phase TODAY on cuet.nta.nic.in- Check time and more here

CUET PG 2022: Common University Entrance Test Post Graduate, CUET PG 2022 Admit Card is likely to be released today, on September 8, 2022 by National Testing Agency, NTA. Candidates who are due to appear for the next phase of CUET PG exam, will be able to download their admit cards from the official website - cuet.nta.nic.in, once it is released. CUET PG 2022 Admit Card is for the papers being held for admissions to the universities accepting CUET PG scores.

CUET PG 2022: Steps to download Admit Card

Visit the CUET PG website - cuet.nta.nic.in

Then go to the admit card link on the homepage

Enter your application number , date of birth and security pin

The admit card will appear on the screen

Download the admit card and take a print out of it

CUET PG 2022 Admit Card is for all the papers being held for admissions to various varsities accepting CUET PG scores. Candidates are reminded that this exam is expected to conclude on September 12, 2022 and after the CUET PG admit card for September 5 and 6, 2022 exams, there has been no new notice or link. Hence, as per media reports, the next phase of CUET PG admit card is likely to release today.