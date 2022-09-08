NewsIndia
CUET PG ADMIT CARD 2022

CUET PG 2022 Admit Card for next phase TODAY on cuet.nta.nic.in- Check time and more here

CUET PG 2022 Admit Card for next phase to release today, candidates can download the admit card from the official website - cuet.nta.nic.in

Written By  Zee Media Bureau|Last Updated: Sep 08, 2022, 12:41 PM IST|Source: Bureau

Trending Photos

CUET PG 2022 Admit Card for next phase TODAY on cuet.nta.nic.in- Check time and more here

CUET PG 2022: Common University Entrance Test Post Graduate, CUET PG 2022 Admit Card is likely to be released today, on September 8, 2022 by National Testing Agency, NTA. Candidates who are due to appear for the next phase of CUET PG exam, will be able to download their admit cards from the official website - cuet.nta.nic.in, once it is released. CUET PG 2022 Admit Card is for the papers being held for admissions to the universities accepting CUET PG scores.

Check live and latest updates on CUET UG 2022

CUET PG 2022: Steps to download Admit Card

Visit the CUET PG website - cuet.nta.nic.in

Then go to the admit card link on the homepage

Enter your application number , date of birth and security pin

The admit card will appear on the screen

Download the admit card and take a print out of it

CUET PG 2022 Admit Card is for all the papers being held for admissions to various varsities accepting CUET PG scores. Candidates are reminded that this exam is expected to conclude on September 12, 2022 and after the CUET PG admit card for September 5 and 6, 2022 exams, there has been no new notice or link. Hence, as per media reports, the next phase of CUET PG admit card is likely to release today. 

Live Tv

cuet pg admit card 2022cuet 2022 admit cardadmit card cuet pg 2022cuet pg admit card 2022cuet admit cardCUET examcuet 2022 exam datecuet pg 2022 exam dateCUET PG exam datenta cuet pg

Trending news

DNA Video
DNA : Main Sponsor of Madrasas exposed
DNA Video
DNA: Funny DNA test of India's defeat
DNA Video
DNA: The Story of Japan's Shoji Morimoto
DNA Video
DNA: Fake 'Maggi Masala' gang busted
DNA Video
DNA: Analysis of the 'big crisis' of young children
Powered by Tomorrow.io
DNA Video
DNA: The 'mass murder' of 3 women masquerading as witches
DNA Video
DNA: Watch Non-Stop News ; September 7, 2022
DNA Video
DNA: Heritage site Mohenjo Daro under threat due to Pakistan floods
DNA Video
DNA: Side-effects of global warming in India
DNA Video
DNA: Who is responsible for the poor condition of Bangalore?