CUET PG ADMIT CARD 2022

CUET PG 2022 Admit Card Phase 1 released at cuet.nta.nic.in- Here’s how to download

CUET PG 2022: According to NTA, the admit card for the CUET PG 2022 exam to be held on September 1, 2, 3 are being issued today, scroll down for more details.

Last Updated: Aug 29, 2022, 09:04 AM IST

CUET PG 2022: The National Testing Agency has released the admit card for the Common University Entrance Test Postgraduate (CUET PG) 2022 Phase 1 on August 29. Candidates who will take the CUET PG 2022 exam can access their hall ticket on the official website- cuet.nta.nic.in- by entering their application number and date of birth. The NTA issued the admit card for the CUET PG 2022 test, which will be held on September 1, 2, and 3.

The NTA already published the exam city intimation slip for the postgraduate admission examination, which can be downloaded from the official website- cuet.nta.nic.in.

CUET PG 2022 Admit Card: Here’s how to download

  • Visit the official website cuet.nta.nic.in
  • Click on the ‘Admit Card for Phase 1 of CUET PG 2022’.
  • Candidates will be redirected to a new window and click on admit card for CUET PG 2022 Phase 1.
  • Fill in the details by entering your application number and date of birth.
  • Download the admit card and save a copy for future reference.

The exam will be held in two shifts, from 10 a.m. to 12 p.m., and from 3 to 5 p.m. The exam will include 100 multiple-choice questions (MCQs) separated into two sections: Part A and Part B. Part A of the CUET question paper will consist of 25 multiple-choice questions (MCQs), whereas Part B will consist of 75 objective-type questions.

 

