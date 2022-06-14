CUET PG 2022: CUET PG registrations are underway it was commenced by the National Testing Agency (NTA) from 19 May 2022 and Last date to apply is 18 June 2022. Interested candidates can fill the resgistration form at cuet.nta.nic.in. The CUET (PG) - 2022 will be conducted in Computer Based Test (CBT) Mode. The exams are likely to be held in the last week of July. The exam will be held in English and Hindi (Bilingual) languages and the time duration will be 2 hours. There have been inclusion of 8 new Universities Dr. B.R. Ambedkar University, Delhi Sanskriti University, Mathura, Vivekananda Global University, Jaipur, Arunachal University of Studies Galgotias University, Lakshmibai National Institute of Physical Education, Gwalior, K. R. Mangalam University, Indian Institute of Mass Communication, New Delhi.

Exam Fee:

- General ₹ 800/-

- OBC-NCL/Gen-EWS ₹ 600/

- SC/ ST/ Third Gender ₹ 550/

- PwBD ₹ 500/

Eligibilty criteria:

For appearing in the CUET (PG) 2022, there is no age limit for the candidates. The candidates who have passed the bachelor degree/equivalent examination or appearing in 2022 irrespective of their age can appear in CUET (PG) 2022 examination. However, the candidates will be required to fulfill the age criteria of the University in which they are desirous of taking admission.

Here is how you can apply:

- Visit the official site of CUET NTA on cuet.nta.nic.in.

- Click on CUET PG 2022 link available on the home page.

- Enter the login details and click on submit.

- Fill in the application form and make the payment of application fees.

- Once done, click on submit.

- Your application has been submitted.

- Download the confirmation page and keep a hard copy of the same for further need.

The Admit Card will be made available on the official website of NTA two weeks before the exam date. You will be informed through SMS and email when CUET Admit Card is available for download.