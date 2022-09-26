NewsIndia
CUET PG 2022

CUET PG 2022 Result DECLARED: 6 candidates score 100 PERCENTILE, 44.86% miss exam- Check topper's list here

Six candidates have scored 100 percentile in three different subjects in the Common University Entrance Test for postgraduate (CUET PG) 2022, scroll down for the topper's list.

Written By  Zee Media Bureau|Last Updated: Sep 26, 2022, 06:47 PM IST|Source: Bureau

CUET PG 2022: National Testing Agency, NTA, released CUET PG results 2022 on September 26. Candidates who have appeared for Central University Entrance Test (CUET) for Post Graduate (PG) programmes for 2022 can check results on the official site of CUET at cuet.nta.nic.in. Six candidates have scored 100 percentile in three different subjects in the Common University Entrance Test for postgraduate (CUET PG) 2022. The National Testing Agency (NTA) declared CUET PG 2022 result today on the official website – cuet.nta.nic.in. CUET PG 2022 recorded a total of 55.13% attendance.

CUET PG 2022: Topper's list

Name Subject Marks
Nakul Kumar Vaish BEd 100 percentile
Akash Patel BEd 100 percentile
Sumit Joshi Social Work 100 percentile
Neeraj Godara Social Work 100 percentile
Mayank Kumar Mishra General MBA 100 percentile
Mohit General MBA 100 percentile

CUET PG 2022 Result: Here's how to download

Visit the official site of CUET PG at cuet.nta.nic.in.

On the homepage, click on the result link

Key in your credentials

Download and keep a hard copy of the same for further need.

As per NTA’s official notification, 6,07,648 candidates including 3,02,155 female candidates and 3,05,478 male candidates had registered for the CUET PG 2022 exam for admission to postgraduate programmes in 66 universities including 27 central universities. Of the total registered, 3,34,997 candidates appeared for the exam. 44.86% candidates missed the exam this year.

