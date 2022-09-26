CUET PG 2022 Result DECLARED at cuet.nta.nic.in- Direct link to check scorecard here

CUET PG 2022: CUET PG or Common Entrance University Test Post Graduate Result released. The results was released by the National Testing Agency, NTA, at 4 p.m. Yesterday, Jagadesh Kumar, the UGC chairman, confirmed. The NTA will publish the results on cuet.nta.nic.in, the organization's official website. Once the agency activates the link, the candidates will be able to examine the results. Candidates must log in with their information, including their application number, date of birth, etc., once the link is live.

The final solution key was released on September 24, 2022. Before they were released, the provisional answer keys gave candidates a chance to object.

CUET PG Results 2022: Here’s how to download

Visit the official site of CUET PG at cuet.nta.nic.in.

Click on CUET PG Result 2022 link available on the home page.

Enter the login details and click on submit.

Your result will be displayed on the screen.

Check the result and download the page.

Keep a hard copy of the same for further need.

Candidates who pass the CUET PG Exam are entitled to apply for additional admissions at the participating universities. The colleges will soon notify you of the specifics. The answer keys only provide you with a provisional score, therefore they are not the definitive outcomes.