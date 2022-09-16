CUET PG Answer Key 2022 released on cuet.nta.nic.in, direct link to download here

CUET PG Answer Key 2022: The National Testing Agency, NTA released the CUET PG answer key today, September 16. Candidates now download the answer key from the official website-- cuet.nta.nic.in. NTA has also released the Question Papers with Recorded Responses of the candidates who appeared in the CUET PG 2022 exam along with the CUET PG Answer Key.

Here's How to download CUET PG 2022 Answer Key

Visit the official website - cuet.nta.nic.in On the appeared homepage, click on the CUET PG Answer key link 2022 Entre your application number and date of birth Download the CUET PG answer key 2022 and take a printout

The candidates, who are not satisfied with the Answer Key, may challenge the same by paying a fee of Rs 200 per question challenged as a non-refundable processing fee from September 16 to September 18 till 11:50 pm The National Testing Agency conducted Common University Entrance Test [CUET (PG)] - 2022 from 01 September 2022 to 12 September 2022 except 08 September 2022.