CUET Result 2022 to be RELEASED on September 15 at cuet.samarth.ac.in, says UGC Chairman- Details here

CUET Result 2022: Common University Entrance Test, CUET Result 2022 date has been informed today, September 9, 2022, by University Grants Commission, UGC Chairman M. Jagadesh Kumar. The Chairman has tweeted that the official website, cuet.samarth.ac.in, will make the announcement of the CUET UG Results 2022 by September 15, 2022. Over 12 lakh candidates are eagerly awaiting the CUET 2022 results. Candidates have until September 10, 2022, to file objections to the CUET UG Answer Keys, which have already been made available online.

As per ANI reports, UGC Chairman, Jagadesh Kumar said, “National Testing Agency is expected to announce CUET-UG results by Sep 15 or if possible, even a couple of days earlier. All participating Universities should keep their web portals ready to start the UG admission process based on CUET-UG score”.

National Testing Agency is expected to announce CUET-UG results by Sep 15 or if possible, even a couple of days earlier. All participating Universities should keep their web portals ready to start the UG admission process based on CUET-UG score: M. Jagadesh Kumar, Chairman, UGC pic.twitter.com/mwCJTFXzyD — ANI (@ANI) September 9, 2022

All applicants are advised to keep their CUET Admit Card 2022, which will be required in order to see these CUET UG Results 2022. Along with releasing this information, the NTA is anticipated to do the same for the CUET Result 2022 as it did for the NEET and JEE Main results this time around. More details, though, won't be available until much later.