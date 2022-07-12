CUET UG 2022: National Testing Agency (NTA) released the CUET admit card 2022 for phase 1 exam today, July 12. The CUET admit card download link is available on NTA CUET official website at cuet.samarth.ac.in. Candidates can also avail the direct CUET admit card 2022 download link here. NTA has issued the CUET 2022 advance intimation slip for examination city to the registered candidates on July 11. The NTA has created a unique CUET 2022 date sheet for every individual candidate.

ALSO READ: Symbiosis SLAT Result 2022 DECLARED

CUET UG Admit Card 2022: Here is how you can download the admit card

- Go to the official website of CUET — cuet.samarth.ac.in

- On the homepage, click on the link that reads, “CUET UG 2022 Admit Card.”

- Enter the login credentials.

- Your CUET UG 2022 Admit Card will be displayed on the screen.

- Download CUET UG 2022 hall ticket and take a printout of it for future reference.

This year, the examination will be conducted on July 15, 16, 19, 20, and August 4, 5, 6, 7, 8, and 10, 2022. CUET (UG) – 2022 will be conducted in Computer Based Test (CBT) mode. “For appearing in the CUET (UG) – 2022, there is no age limit for the candidates. The candidates who have passed the class 12th /equivalent examination or are appearing in 2022 irrespective of their age can appear in CUET (UG) – 2022 examination,” NTA stated in the official notification.