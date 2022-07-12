CUET UG 2022: The National Testing Agency (NTA) on Monday (July 11) issued the city intimation slip for the CUET UG 2022 for admission to undergraduate programmes. The intimation slip carries information of the cities of exam centre alloted to the candidates apperating for CUET. Candidates can now download the advance Intimation slip on the official website- cuet.samarth.ac.in. The NTA further informed that the CUET UG 2022 admit cards or CUET hall tickets will released on July 12 at 6 PM on the official website.

CUET UG 2022 Admit Card: How to download City Intimation slip

Visit the official website cuet.samarth.ac.in.

On the home page, click on 'sign in' tab

In the newly opened window, entre your application number and password

Submit and download your city intimation slip for CUET UG 2022

National Testing Agency will be conducting Common University Entrance Test [CUET (UG)] - 2022 from 15 July 2022 to 20 August 2022 (excluding the days of other undergraduate Examinations) at different Examination Centres located in 500 cities across India and 10 cities outside India. The CUET UG 2022 admit cards will available from 6pm onwards today.

