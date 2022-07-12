NewsIndia
CUET 2022

CUET UG 2022 admit card to be released TODAY at cuet.samarth.ac.in, city intimation slips out, direct link here

Candidates can now download the CUET UG 2022 advance Intimation slip on the official website- cuet.samarth.ac.in, scroll down for direct link and details on CUET admit cards

Written By  Zee Media Bureau|Edited By: Surbhi Pathak|Last Updated: Jul 12, 2022, 08:08 AM IST

Trending Photos

CUET UG 2022 admit card to be released TODAY at cuet.samarth.ac.in, city intimation slips out, direct link here

CUET UG 2022: The National Testing Agency (NTA) on Monday (July 11) issued the city intimation slip for the CUET UG 2022 for admission to undergraduate programmes. The intimation slip carries information of the cities of exam centre alloted to the candidates apperating for CUET. Candidates can now download the advance Intimation slip on the official website- cuet.samarth.ac.in. The NTA further informed that the CUET UG 2022 admit cards or CUET hall tickets will released on July 12 at 6 PM on the official website.

CUET UG 2022 Admit Card: How to download City Intimation slip

  • Visit the official website cuet.samarth.ac.in. 
  • On the home page, click on 'sign in' tab

CUET UG 2022: City intimation slip direct link

In the newly opened window, entre your application number and password
Submit and download your city intimation slip for CUET UG 2022

NEET UG 2022: Latest & Live Updates

National Testing Agency will be conducting Common University Entrance Test [CUET (UG)] - 2022 from 15 July 2022 to 20 August 2022 (excluding the days of other undergraduate Examinations) at different Examination Centres located in 500 cities across India and 10 cities outside India. The CUET UG 2022 admit cards will available from 6pm onwards today.

Live TV

CUET 2022cuet exam date 2022CUETcuet admit card 2022cuet 2022 exam datecuet samarthcuet exam dateNEET UG POSTPONEDcuet samarth ac innta cuet

Trending news

DNA Video
DNA: New Parliament House -- Understand the importance of the Ashoka Pillar
DNA Video
DNA: PM Modi unveils Ashoka Pillar at new Parliament House
DNA Video
DNA: What are the opportunities for India amid growing population?
DNA Video
DNA: Yogi on Population -- Is a particular religion behind population explosion?
DNA Video
DNA: Population Explosion -- Who is increasing the population of India?
Powered by Tomorrow.io
DNA Video
DNA: Jamtara School -- When will 'one country, one law' be implemented in India?
DNA Video
DNA: Jamtara School -- Will schools in India become madrasas now?
DNA Video
DNA: Jamtara School -- Why a holiday for Friday prayers?
DNA Video
DNA: Watch Non-Stop News ; July 11, 2022
DNA Video
DNA: The Inspirational Story of Bilal Ahmed of Kashmir