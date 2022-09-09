CUET UG 2022 Answer Key RELEASED on cuet.samarth.ac.in- Direct link to download here

CUET Answer Key 2022: Common University Entrance Test, CUET Answer Key 2022 released by the exam conducting body, National Testing Agency, NTA. Students can download the CUET Answer key on the official website, cuet.samarth.ac.in. The cuet.samarth.ac.in Answer Key, 2022 PDF link is active now. Candidates may object to any anomalies they find with the answers given in the CUET answer key 2022 by paying Rs. 200 per question up till the objection window is open.

CUET Answer Key 2022: Here's how to download

Step 1- Go to the official website — cuet.samarth.ac.in.

Step 2-Tap on the ‘CUET UG 2022 Provisional Answer Key Download’ link displayed on the homepage.

Step 3- Fill in login credentials such as roll number, date of birth, etc, and press submit on the login page.

Step 4-The CUET UG Answer Key 2022 will show on the screen.

Step 5-Download and take a printout of your CUET UG answer key for further use and references.

The computer-based test (CBT) method for the CUET admission test was used from July 15 to August 30 and consisted of two sessions. After the objection period for the provisional answer key has expired, the CUET 2022 final answer key will be made available and results will be out.