NewsIndia
CUET UG 2022

CUET UG 2022 Answer Key RELEASED on cuet.samarth.ac.in- Direct link to download here

Common University Entrance Test, CUET Answer Key 2022 released, scroll down for the direct link to download answer key.

Written By  Zee Media Bureau|Last Updated: Sep 09, 2022, 01:57 AM IST|Source: Bureau

Trending Photos

CUET UG 2022 Answer Key RELEASED on cuet.samarth.ac.in- Direct link to download here

CUET Answer Key 2022: Common University Entrance Test, CUET Answer Key 2022 released by the exam conducting body, National Testing Agency, NTA. Students can download the CUET Answer key on the official website, cuet.samarth.ac.in. The cuet.samarth.ac.in Answer Key, 2022 PDF link is active now. Candidates may object to any anomalies they find with the answers given in the CUET answer key 2022 by paying Rs. 200 per question up till the objection window is open.

Direct link to download Answer Key

CUET Answer Key 2022: Here's how to download

Step 1- Go to the  official website — cuet.samarth.ac.in.

Step 2-Tap on the ‘CUET UG 2022 Provisional Answer Key Download’ link displayed on the homepage.

Step 3- Fill in login credentials such as roll number, date of birth, etc, and press submit on the login page.

Step 4-The CUET UG Answer Key 2022 will show on the screen.

Step 5-Download and take a printout of your CUET UG answer key for further use and references.

The computer-based test (CBT) method for the CUET admission test was used from July 15 to August 30 and consisted of two sessions. After the objection period for the provisional answer key has expired, the CUET 2022 final answer key will be made available and results will be out.

 

Live Tv

CUET UG 2022CUET Answer Key 2022Common University Entrance Test-UndergraduateCUET 2022 Answer KeyCUET UG Results 2022cuet answer keycuet results 2022cuet exam date 2022CUET Phase 5cuet samarth ac incuet ug 2022 exam dateCUET UG 2022 ResultsCUET UG exam dateCUET-UGNational Testing AgencyNational Testing Agency (NTA)NTA

Trending news

DNA Video
DNA: Watch Non-Stop News ; September 8, 2022
DNA Video
DNA : Main Sponsor of Madrasas exposed
DNA Video
DNA: Funny DNA test of India's defeat
DNA Video
DNA: The Story of Japan's Shoji Morimoto
DNA Video
DNA: Fake 'Maggi Masala' gang busted
Powered by Tomorrow.io
DNA Video
DNA: Analysis of the 'big crisis' of young children
DNA Video
DNA: The 'mass murder' of 3 women masquerading as witches
DNA Video
DNA: Watch Non-Stop News ; September 7, 2022
DNA Video
DNA: Heritage site Mohenjo Daro under threat due to Pakistan floods
DNA Video
DNA: Side-effects of global warming in India