CUET UG 2022: As the CUET Admit Card 2022 for the first phase released, UGC Chairman M Jagadesh Kumar on Tuesday said the admit card for second phase of CUET 2022 will be released on July 31. Issuing a statement, the UGC chairman said, "The Central University Entrance Test 2022 will be conducted in two phases between July 15 and August 4. For candidates who will write exams in phase one, admit cards have been issued today. For phase two of the exams, admit card will be issued on July 31.

For the CUET 2022 first phase, the admit card is already issued at cuet.samarth.ac.in by the NTA. Students can download the admit card and for that, they need to use their application numbers and dates of birth.

CUET UG Admit Card 2022 phase 1: Here is how you can download the admit card for phase 1

- Go to the official website of CUET — cuet.samarth.ac.in

- On the homepage, click on the link that reads, “CUET UG 2022 Admit Card.”

- Enter the login credentials.

- Your CUET UG 2022 Admit Card will be displayed on the screen.

- Download CUET UG 2022 hall ticket and take a printout of it for future reference.

The candidates must note that the CUET 2022 will be held at different examination centres in 500 cities across India and 10 cities abroad. As per the notice released by NTA, over 14.9 lakh candidates will be writing the CUET 2022 exam. Out of this, 8.10 lakh will be attending the exam in the first slot and 6.8 lakh students in the second slot.