CUET UG 2022: The National Testing Agency, NTA will release the Common University Entrance Test Undergraduate, CUET UG Admit card 2022 for Phase 2 exams today, July 31. Candidates who have registered for the CUET UG 2022 phase 2 exams can download their admit card from the official website--cuet.samarth.ac.in.

CUET UG 2022 phase 2 exam is scheduled to be conducted between August 4 to August 20, 2022. Over 6.5 lakh students have registered for CUET Phase 2 exams.

Students who could not appear in the CUET Phase 1 exams conducted in July due to confusion regarding the exam center will also appear in Phase 2 exams. Several students who were scheduled to appear on the first day of the CUET UG 2022 exam on July 15 failed to do so due to last-minute changes in the exam centres.

Around 14.7 lakh students have registered for CUET UG of which more than 8 lakh have appeared in the phase 1 exam. More than 6.5 lakh students will be appearing for the Phase 2 exams.