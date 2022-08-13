CUET UG 2022: The National Testing Agency, NTA is expected to release the CUET admit cards 2022 today for the fourth phase of the exam. Once released, candidates will be able to download their admit cards from the official CUET UG website — cuet.samarth.ac.in. CUET's fourth phase exam is scheduled to hold on August 17, 18 and 20 for a total of 3.72 lakh candidates.

As per the latest media reports, candidates who missed their test on August 7, 8, and 10 will be given an opportunity to sit in exams on August 21, 22, and 23 and the admit cards for the same will be made available on August 17, 2022 while information about their dates and cities in which they are supposed to take the exam will be released today.

Candidates who were unable to appear for the exam in the second phase (August 4, 5 and 6) due to technical problems will be able to sit in the 6th phase of CUET which is scheduled to be held from August 24 to 30. Admit cards for the same will be released on August 20 on the official website cuet.smamrth.ac.in.

