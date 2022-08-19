NewsIndia
CENTRAL UNIVERSITY ENTRANCE TEST

CUET UG 2022 Phase 5 Admit Card released at cuet.samarth.ac.in- Here’s how to download

CUET UG 2022: CUET UG 2022 Phase 5 will be held on August 21, 22 and 23. Download hall ticket on the website- cuet.samarth.ac.in, check details below.

 

CUET UG 2022: The National Testing Agency (NTA) has issued the Common University Entrance Test Undergraduate (CUET UG) 2022 admit card for the phase 5 exam. Candidates who will take the phase 5 exam can check and download their hall tickets at cuet.samarth.ac.in. There are a total of 2.01 lakh candidates who have enrolled for the CUET UG 2022 phase five test, which will be held on August 21, 22, and 23. Candidates can access their CUET UG 2022 hall ticket via the website cuet.samarth.ac.in by entering their application number, date of birth, and captcha code.

CUET UG 2022 Admit Card: Steps To Download

  • Visit the official website- cuet.samarth.ac.in
  • On the homepage, click on the 'Sign In'; option Go to the 'CUET UG 2022 admit card' link
  • Enter your application number, date of birth and click on submit
  • The CUET UG 2022 admit card will appear on the screen
  • Download it and take a printout for future reference.

CUET UG 2022; direct link here

Candidates who were unable to take their CUET exams in previous phases will be allowed to take them again in phase 6, which will be held from August 24 to 30, 2022. Some applicants have also spoken up about the Sociology, General Ability, and Sanskrit exam papers. Such petitions are also reviewed on a case-by-case basis, utilizing the audit trail of individual candidates and the report of the centres.

 

 

