CUET UG 2022: The Common University Entrance Test Undergraduate (CUET UG) admit card for phase 5 exams will be issued today, August 17. CUET 2022 UG phase 5 admit card will be made available for download at the cuet.samarth.ac.in webiste. The CUET UG 2022 phase 5 exams are set to take place between August 21 and August 23. According to a National Testing Agency (NTA) release, the CUET UG 2022 phase 5 tests will be held for 2.01 lakh students.

Candidates must utilize their application numbers and dates of birth to get the phase 5 CUET UG admit cards 2022. ALSO READ: MHT CET 2022: Answer Key, Result to be out SHORTLY

CUET UG 2022 Phase 5 Admit Card: Important Dates

Title Details CUET UG Phase 5 admit card date August 17, 2022 (today) CUET Admit Card 2022 time Likely in evening CUET Phase 5 Exam dates August 21 to 23, 2022 Official website cuet.samarth.ac.in

Candidates are advised that the CUET UG 2022 Phase 5 admit card will provide information about the exam centres for the next exam. Everyone is urged to review such details in order to learn more about their exam centre. Candidates are advised to keep a tab on official websites for the latest updates.