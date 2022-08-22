NewsIndia
CUET UG 2022 Phase 6 Admit Card released at cuet.samarth.ac.in- Direct link here

CUET UG 2022 Phase 6 Admit Card released at cuet.samarth.ac.in- Direct link here

CUET UG 2022: The National Testing Agency (NTA) has issued the admit card for the Common University Entrance Test-Undergraduate (CUET UG) 2022 phase six exam today. The link to get the CUET admit card has been opened on the official website, cuet.samarth.ac.in. Sign in with their application number and date of birth to download the CUET UG phase 6 admit card. From August 24 to 30, 2022, NTA will hold phase six of the CUET admission exam.

The NTA will administer the CUET 2022 phase 6 exam in 259 places across India and 10 cities outside of India via computer-based testing (CBT). The CUET hall ticket includes information such as the candidate's name, roll number, entrance exam date, timing, exam centre data, a candidate photo with signature, and instructions.

CUET UG 2022 Admit Card: Here’s how to download

  • Visit the official website- cuet.samarth.ac.in
  • On the homepage, go to the 'CUET UG 2022 admit card' link
  • Enter your application number, date of birth and click on submit
  • The CUET UG 2022 admit card will appear on the screen
  • Download it and take a printout for future reference.

CUET UG 2022 Admit Card; direct link here

Around 2.86 lakh students will take the CUET UG 2022 phase six exam. "Those applicants who were unable to take the examination in earlier stages, either due to technical challenges or due to centre cancellation, will be entitled to appear in Phase 6," the NTA said in a statement.

 

