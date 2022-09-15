CUET UG 2022 Result DECLARED at cuet.samarth.ac.in- Direct link to check scorecard here

CUET UG 2022: National Testing Agency, NTA announced the CUET Result 2022. The result was declared at 10 PM. The result is available on the official website – cuet.samarth.ac.in. Students can check their results on cuet.samarth.ac.in. Earlier the UGC chairman said the result would be released around 10 PM but the results were delayed and later was uploaded at 3.45 AM.

CUET UG 2022: RESULT

A total of 19,865 candidates scored 100 percentile across 30 subjects in the Common University Entrance Test-Undergraduate (CUET-UG) 2022. English had the highest number of 100-percentilers at 8,236, followed by Political Science (2,065) and Business Studies (1,669).

CUET UG 2022 Results: Here's how to download

First of all candidates need to visit the official website of CUET, cuet.samarth.ac.in.

Then you will see link of CUET 2022 UG Result cuet.samarth.ac.in CUET Result 2022 just click on given link.

You need to enter your roll number number and date of birth click on search button.

Your CUET UG Exam Result 2022 will be displayed on your screen.

Finally you need to download your CUET UG Results 2022 and take printout for further use.

All applicants are advised to keep their CUET Admit Card 2022, which will be required in order to see these CUET UG Results 2022. Direct link to download result is provided here. The application process for public universities such as Delhi University and Ambedkar University have already begun. CUET UG was conducted over six phases. The common university entrance test began on from July 15, 2022 and concluded on August 30, 2022.