CUET UG 2022 Result DECLARED, over 19000 candidates scored 100 percentile- Details here

CUET UG 2022: The Common University Entrance Test Undergraduate (CUET UG) 2022 results were announced by the National Testing Agency (NTA) on Friday 10 PM. The result is available on the official website – cuet.samarth.ac.in. Students can check their results on cuet.samarth.ac.in. Earlier the UGC chairman said the result would be released around 10 PM but the results were delayed and later uploaded at 3.45 AM. A total of 19,865 candidates scored 100 percentile across 30 subjects in the Common University Entrance Test-Undergraduate (CUET-UG) 2022. English had the highest number of 100-percentiles at 8,236, followed by Political Science (2,065) and Business Studies (1,669). Whereas Biology (1324), Economics (1188), and Psychology (1209).

Candidates who took part in any of the entrance test's six phases can access their scorecards at the CUET UG website. The CUET UG 2022 examination, the first-ever common entrance test for undergraduate admissions to universities, was administered in six phases between July 15 and August 30. The fourth and last day of Phase 6 of the CUET (UG) exam was conducted successfully for 1,40,559 candidates in 444 examination centres across 239 cities including four outside India (Muscat, Riyadh, Dubai, and Sharjah) in both slots. CUET UG was scheduled for approximately 14,90,000 candidates. ALSO READ: CUET UG 2022 Result DECLARED at cuet.samarth.ac.in- Direct link to check scorecard here

National Testing Agency (NTA) declares the result of the Common University Entrance Test (CUET) for UG 2022 pic.twitter.com/0NHrw98tWV September 15, 2022

As many as 8,10,000 participated in the first slot while 6,80,000 in the second slot, as per NTA."The candidates have applied for 54,555 unique combinations of subjects across 90 universities. The total number of question papers was 2,219 and the number of the question was 50,476," NTA added.Quoting initial reports, he said that the exam could not be conducted at several places in Jharkhand due to slow Internet. For that, a detailed report is being awaited as it affected as many as 103 students.

"As per initial reports, due to slow Internet speed, the examination at Centre Radha Govind University, Ramgarh, Jharkhand could not be conducted. A detailed report is awaited. Examination for 103 affected candidates will be conducted shortly," M Jagadesh Kumar, Chairman of the University Grants Commission (UGC) said on Thursday. The CUET UG Answer Key was officially released on August 8. Candidates were given time till 5 pm of September 10 to challenge the answer key.NTA had earlier declared the provisional answer key so that the candidates could calculate their probable scores.