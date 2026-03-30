CUET UG 2026: NTA to release subject-wise schedule soon at cuet.nta.nic.in

CUET UG 2026: The National Testing Agency (NTA) is expected to release the CUET UG 2026 exam date soon on its official website. Candidates who have registered for the Common University Entrance Test (CUET) for undergraduate admissions will be able to check the detailed schedule once it is officially published. However, the official has not confirmed any specific date for the release of the subject-wise schedule. Students are advised to keep updated with the latest notifcation.

The release of the CUET UG 2026 exam date subject wise is a crucial step in the examination process, as it helps students plan their revision according to each subject, avoid confusion regarding exam dates, and manage their time effectively between multiple papers.

CUET UG 2026 Exam Date

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As per the tentative schedule, the CUET UG 2026 examination is expected to be conducted between May 11 and May 31, 2026. The exam will be held in Computer-Based Test (CBT) mode across multiple centres in India and abroad, covering a wide range of subjects.

The upcoming CUET UG 2026 date sheet will include important details such as subject-wise exam dates, shift timings and session information, subject codes, and the duration of each paper. This will help candidates identify their specific exam dates and slots based on the subjects they have chosen. The examination will cover languages, domain-specific subjects, and the general aptitude test, making the schedule an essential reference for all applicants.

Where to check the CUET UG Date Sheet 2026

Once released, the CUET UG 2026 schedule will be available on:

cuet.nta.nic.in

Candidates can download the date sheet PDF and check their subject-wise exam schedule.

How to Download CUET UG 2026 Date Sheet

Students can check the Cuet ug 2026 exam date subject wise pdf download on the official website once the NTA releases. To download the CUET UG exam date 2026, candidates need to follow the steps given below.

Visit the official website — cuet.nta.nic.in

Click on the link for “CUET UG 2026 Date Sheet”

The PDF will open on the screen

Check subject-wise exam dates and timings

Download and save for future reference

CUET Exam Pattern 2026

CUET UG 2026 will be conducted for multiple subjects, including:

13 languages

Domain-specific subjects

General Test

The exam will be held in multiple shifts depending on the number of candidates and subject combinations.

Candidates are advised to regularly check the official website for updates, keep their login credentials ready, carefully review the date sheet once it is released, and plan their preparation according to the subject-wise exam slots.

With the CUET UG 2026 exam scheduled for May, the release of the subject-wise date sheet is expected anytime soon. Candidates should stay alert and be prepared to download the schedule as soon as it is released to streamline their exam preparation.