CUET UG 2026 registration: application window closes on January 30 at cuet.nta.nic.in- check steps to apply, documents required here

CUET UG 2026 Registration: The National Testing Agency (NTA) will officially close the registration window for the Common University Entrance Test Undergraduate (CUET UG) 2026 soon. All the candidates who are eligible and interested in appearing for the exam can now register themselves through the official website, i.e. cuet.nta.nic.in.

CUET UG 2026 Registration: Important Dates

Candidates must complete their registration process by January 30, 2026.

The application fee must be paid by January 31, 2026.

The NTA will open a correction window from February 2 to February 4, 2026.

The CUET UG 2026 exam will be conducted between May 11 and May 31, 2026, depending on the subject and exam centre allotted to the candidate.

CUET UG 2026 Registration: Steps to apply

Step 1: Go to the official website- cuet.nta.nic.in.

Step 2: Find the registration button on the homepage.

Step 3: Complete the registration process with your contact details.

Step 4: Login into your account using the registered credentials.

Step 5: Fill the application form with your personal, contact, and academic details carefully.

Step 6: Choose the subjects you are interested in taking.

Step 7: Upload the required documents according to the provided instructions.

Step 8: Pay the application fee and complete the process.

Step 9: Download the confirmation page for future reference.

CUET UG 2026: Documents Required For the Registration

A valid mobile number and an active email ID for all official communication

Scanned photograph in JPG/JPEG format (10 KB to 200 KB)

Scanned signature in JPG/JPEG format (4 KB to 30 KB)

Photo identity proof such as Aadhaar Card, Passport, PAN Card, or Voter ID

Class 10 certificate or marksheet for date of birth verification

Class 12 marksheet (for candidates who have passed) or roll number and school details (for those appearing)

Category certificate (SC/ST/OBC-NCL/EWS), if applicable

PwBD certificate in the prescribed format, if applicable

All the candidates are advised to keep checking the official website for all the important updates.