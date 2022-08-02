CUET UG Admit Card 2022: The CUET 2022 admit card for the phase 2 examination released by the National Testing Agency (NTA) at 10 AM today, August 2, 2022. By entering their application number and date of birth in the CUET login window, applicants can get their phase 2 admit card for the CUET for 2022. For the enrolled candidates, NTA will also publish the CUET UG advance city intimation slip 2022 on the NTA CUET website.

The phase two exams, which will take place from August 4 to August 20, will draw more than 6.8 lakh applicants. Candidates from the Science stream were given exam slots for Physics, Chemistry, and Biology in phase two.

CUET UG Admit Card 2022: How to download

Step 1: Visit the official CUET website — cuet.samarth.ac.in.

Step 2: On the home page, click on the student login section.

Step 3: Key in your application number and date of birth to login.

Step 4: You will be able to see links for city intimation slip and admit card.

Step 5: Download and save both for future reference.

The attendance for the CUET UG 2022 phase one exam, which ended on July 20, was 76.48 percent. For admission to the 43 central institutions, 13 state universities, 12 deemed universities, and 18 private universities, the exam is being held. To have the information on their hall ticket changed, candidates are urged to call 011-40759000 or submit an email to cuetug@nta.ac.in.





