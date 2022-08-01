CUET UG Admit Card 2022: The Common University Entrance Test Undergraduate (CUET UG 2022) phase two test admit card is likely to be released soon by the National Testing Agency (NTA). Common University Entrance Test Undergraduate (CUET UG) - 2022 phase 2 exam will conduct from August 4 to 20, 2022.

The second phase of CUET 2022 UG will organize for students who have opted for Physics, Chemistry, or Biology subjects. The CUET UG 2022 exam paper will consist of 140 objective-type questions. The entrance exam is offered in 13 languages -- Assamese, Bengali, English, Gujarati, Hindi, Kannada, Malayalam, Marathi, Odiya, Punjabi, Tamil, Telugu, and Urdu.

The CUET exam paper will be divided into three sections:

Section IA - 13 Languages (As a medium and “Language”)

Section IB - 20 Languages

Section II - 27 Domain Specific Subjects

Section III - General Test

CUET UG 2022 Exam Pattern

Section Total MCQs No. Of MCQs To Be Attempted Duration Section I: Language test 50 40 45 Section I: Language test 50 (each subject) 40 (each subject) 45 (each subject) Section III: General test 75 60 60

CUET UG 2022: Important guidelines

Candidates are recommended to arrive at the testing place in advance to familiarise themselves with the area and transportation options for the test.

On the candidate's CUET admit card, it is noted the reporting time and gate closing time at the test site. Candidates won't be permitted to enter the testing location after the gate closes.

Candidates must carry a hard copy of their admission card, one passport-size photo, and a valid photo ID.

The use of one's own face mask is not permitted within the testing facility. The testing facility will supply the face mask.

At the test center, seats with roll numbers will be assigned to applicants.

The carrying of any instrument, geometry, a pencil case, a handbag, a pocketbook, or any type of paper, stationery, or textual material is prohibited for candidates (printed or written material),

A cell phone, earbuds, microphone, pager, calculator, DocuPen, slide rules, log tables, camera, tape recorder, or any other electronic equipment is not permitted to be carried by candidates.

For any calculations or writing tasks, applicants will be given draught sheets in the test room. After the test is over, candidates must give the materials to the examiner.

A candidate's candidacy will be withdrawn and they will be forbidden.

The CUET UG 2022 phase one exam was completed on July 20, with 76.48 percent of candidates showing up. For admission to the 43 central institutions, 13 state universities, 12 deemed universities, and 18 private universities, the exam is being held. If candidates have any issues downloading the hall ticket, they are recommended to call 011-40759000 or submit an email to cuetug@nta.ac.in.