CUH Admissions 2022: Haryana Central University Merit List OUT on cuh.ac.in, direct link to download here

CUH Admissions 2022 Comprehensive Programwise Merit List is now available on the official website- cuh.ac.in, scroll down to download the merit list.

Written By  Zee Media Bureau|Last Updated: Sep 30, 2022, 08:58 PM IST

CUH Admissions 2022: Central University of Haryana, CUH, has released the merit list for Undergraduate or UG admissions today, Sptember 30. Candidates can now check the comprehensive program-wise merit list on the official website cuh.ac.in. 

Here’s how to check CUH Admissions 2022 merit list

  1. Visit the official website cuh.ac.in/cucet.aspx
  2. Click on the Admissions (2022-23)
  3. Now click on Comprehensive Programwise Merit List
  4. Click on respective course name
  5. PDF will be opened up on the screen
  6. Look for roll number and name
  7. Download the PDF and take its printout for future reference

 CUH Merit List 2022- Direct Link

According to the official schedule, the category-wise allotment list and offer of admission will be displayed on October 4, 2022. Canidates who will be allotted seats in the first round will be required to pay the fee till October 7, 2022 and the display of vacant seats if any would be on October 17, 2022.  CUH Admission 2022 Schedule

 

