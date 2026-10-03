/CUK suspends Chemistry HoD after students protest over sexual harassment allegations; inquiry ordered

The Central University of Kashmir (CUK) campus in Ganderbal witnessed a protest on Saturday after students at the university's Nunnar Science Campus demonstrated against the Head of the Department of Chemistry over allegations of sexual harassment, inappropriate language and threats to students’ academic careers.
Students from the Chemistry Department boycotted classes and laboratory sessions and gathered on campus, raising slogans and demanding the HoD’s removal or termination. They alleged that grievances against Dr Chinnappan Bhaskar had been building for several months, including repeated instances of verbal abuse during lectures.
The immediate trigger for the protest was a complaint by a female student, who accused the HoD of using vulgar and explicit language and behaving inappropriately.
A female student said the issue was not limited to a single incident and alleged that students had also been subjected to other forms of inappropriate behaviour and remarks.
Another protesting student alleged that Bhaskar had made inappropriate comments to a female student and claimed that similar incidents had occurred previously. The student also alleged that the Chemistry Department attempted to suppress the matter and that the protesting students were initially locked inside the department during the demonstration.
The student further alleged that the matter concerned women’s safety and campus safety and demanded Bhaskar’s resignation and dismissal.
Protesting students also alleged that the HoD made inappropriate comments about wives and girlfriends, threatening to penalise their marks, theses, and degrees. One student alleged that she was told, "I can destroy your life. Your thesis marks are in my hands. I can destroy your entire life. I will not let you complete your degree."
A law student participating in the protest said students had the right to hold a peaceful demonstration and demanded action from the university administration.
The student also alleged that the teacher had made inappropriate remarks to female students and questioned whether a teacher should make such comments to students.
Another woman protester alleged that Bhaskar had entered their classroom and offered to advise students about boyfriend-girlfriend or relationship-related issues. Another student claimed that Bhaskar had told female students that they could only be his girlfriend or wife.
The allegations made by students have not been independently established. The university has ordered an inquiry into the matter.
Senior university officials reached the spot as the protest continued.
Registrar Prof Nisar Ahmad Mir said Vice-Chancellor Prof A Ravinder Nath directed the immediate attachment of the faculty member to the main campus after learning about the allegations.
Mir said the university had an Internal Complaints Committee (ICC) and urged students to report any alleged inappropriate conduct.
“God forbid, if ever any teacher uses any such language with you, the allegation that has come from the students is that he uses abusive language in the class,” Mir said, according to the statement provided.
He said the university had been informed about the allegations raised by students at the Nunnar campus and that the Vice-Chancellor had ordered immediate administrative action.
“As of now, a formal complaint has not come, but still, the Honorable Vice Chancellor has already given direction that if there is such an issue, the concerned teacher is immediately attached to the main campus,” Mir said.
He added that an inquiry committee would be constituted alongside the existing Internal Complaints Committee.
“If the allegations are proved, then whatever rules there are in cases of harassment, sexual harassment, whatever directions there are, all of them will be completely followed,” he said.
According to an official order issued by the Deputy Registrar (Administration) from the Tulmulla Campus, Dr Chinnappan Bhaskar, Associate Professor and Head of the Department of Chemistry, has been attached to the office of the Dean Academic Affairs with immediate effect.
The order relieves him of all departmental and official assignments, including the headship of the Chemistry Department.
The order describes the action as administrative in nature and states that it will remain in force pending completion of the inquiry and further directions from the competent authority.
The university has not publicly detailed the allegations in the order. Further action will depend on the findings of the inquiry.
The issue has also drawn political attention in Jammu and Kashmir.
National Conference MLA from Hazratbal, Salman Sagar, condemned the allegations and called for strict action against the teacher.
"What is wrong is wrong. And injustice has been done to our daughter; injustice has happened to one of our girls there," Sagar said.
He said the teacher's place of origin was secondary to the allegations and argued that such incidents should not occur in an educational institution.
Sagar called for strict action and said he believed the teacher should face termination if the allegations were established.
The CUK episode comes against a backdrop of other cases in Jammu and Kashmir in which teachers have been accused of sexual misconduct involving students. The most serious recent incident involved a 14–15-year-old Class 5 student in the Chatroo area of Kishtwar, who died after complications linked to an alleged forced abortion.
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