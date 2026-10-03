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  • /CUK suspends Chemistry HoD after students protest over sexual harassment allegations; inquiry ordered

CUK suspends Chemistry HoD after students protest over sexual harassment allegations; inquiry ordered

The Central University of Kashmir (CUK) campus in Ganderbal witnessed a protest on Saturday after students at the university's Nunnar Science Campus demonstrated against the Head of the Department of Chemistry over allegations of sexual harassment, inappropriate language and threats to students’ academic careers.

Written BySyed Khalid Hussain
Published: Oct 03, 2026, 06:29 PM IST|Updated: Oct 03, 2026, 06:32 PM IST
CUK suspends Chemistry HoD after students protest over sexual harassment allegations; inquiry ordered
Image Credit: Zee News. CUK student stage protest against Chemistry HoD.

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Syed Khalid Hussain

Syed Khalid Hussain

Syed Khalid Hussain is an award-winning journalist from Jammu & Kashmir with over 24 years of experience. He is currently working as Chief Special Correspondent at Zee Media. He has extensively covered the Kashmir conflict for nearly two decades while reporting from across India Delhi, Jammu, Ladakh and Punjab.

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CUK suspends Chemistry HoD after students protest over sexual harassment allegations; inquiry ordered
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