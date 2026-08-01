"So, come, I call out to these children, let us move forward together for the sake of the country. Let us learn something new and learn from our mistakes as well. Let us set out to pursue our dreams. The country is moving forward and is poised for further progress, and it is my dream that you, too, move forward. I live for you; I dedicate myself to your bright future. Come, let us move the country forward together. Learn from mistakes, and move forward," he said.