New Delhi: Saying the country should guide instead of punishing them, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday (July 31) appealed for compassion towards the young protesters who used abusive language during the recent Jantar Mantar demonstration over the NEET paper leak.
In a video shared on Instagram, he said the remarks made during the protest were unacceptable and had hurt him personally, as well as insulted his late mother. At the same time, he urged society not to treat the young protesters as enemies and instead help them learn from their mistakes.
"Today, I just feel like talking to you. The country and the world have witnessed what happened at Jantar Mantar. Some mischievous children used very crude and abusive language, words that do not befit any civilised society. I was personally abused, and even my late mother was subjected to abuse. It was a truly ugly spectacle," the prime minister said.
Modi said he understood why many people were upset after watching the videos from the protest. He described the language used by some of the young women as a "cultural shock" and said the answer was not to isolate them but to help them find the right direction.
"However, I want to talk about the fact that mistakes happen in childhood, and childhood also offers the opportunity to correct those mistakes; that is simply the nature of being young. Therefore, I can fully understand the outrage within society. It comes as a cultural shock to see our daughters using such language. Yet, now is the time to embrace these children and show them the right path. They have lost their way, and it is our duty to guide them," he said.
The prime minister said taking young people to court or making them face social harassment would not solve the problem.
"I want to forgive them. Society, too, should accept this. I hold only one sentiment in my heart. Sometimes, our tongue gets caught between our teeth and bleeds, but we do not break our teeth; after all, both the teeth and the tongue belong to us. These children are ours, too. It is our duty to show them the right path," he said.
Modi acknowledged that helping those who have gone astray is never easy, but said it is a responsibility that society cannot ignore.
"So, come, I call out to these children, let us move forward together for the sake of the country. Let us learn something new and learn from our mistakes as well. Let us set out to pursue our dreams. The country is moving forward and is poised for further progress, and it is my dream that you, too, move forward. I live for you; I dedicate myself to your bright future. Come, let us move the country forward together. Learn from mistakes, and move forward," he said.
The prime minister said he has always worked for the future of the country's youth and wants them to move ahead after correcting their mistakes rather than carrying the burden of one incident throughout their lives.
The controversy follows protests organised by the Cockroach Janata Party (CJP) over the NEET paper leak issue at Jantar Mantar. Earlier, the Noida Police registered an FIR against a woman for allegedly making objectionable remarks against the prime minister during the demonstration.
The protests led to the resignation of former Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan. Parliament on Thursday (July 30) passed the Public Examinations (Prevention of Unfair Means) Amendment Bill, 2026, with an aim to strengthen laws to curb paper leaks and examination fraud.
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