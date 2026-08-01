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'Cultural shock to see daughters using abusive language': PM Modi's message after CJP protest

He urged the society to “embrace these children” and guide them right path. He said mistakes should become a chance for learning and moving ahead.

Written ByZee Media BureauEdited ByTarique Anwar
Published: Aug 01, 2026, 03:41 AM IST|Updated: Aug 01, 2026, 03:55 AM IST
'Cultural shock to see daughters using abusive language': PM Modi's message after CJP protest
Image Credit: (Photo: ANI)

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'Cultural shock to see daughters using abusive language': PM Modi's message after CJP protest
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