Culture Ministry permits 820 monuments with places of worship to reopen from June 8

New Delhi: The Union Culture Ministry on Sunday approved the reopening of 820 centrally protected monuments under the Archeological Survey of India which has places of worship from June 8, Union Minister Prahlad Patel said.

Patel took to Twitter to make the annoucement. He wrote: "Today, the Culture Ministry has approved the opening of 820 of its living monuments under the ASI from June 8. All protocols issued by the MHA and the Health ministry will be followed."

In a press release, he said that all coronavirus-related protocols issued by the health ministry will be followed by the monument authorities also wearing masks at such sites will be mandatory for visitors.

Here's what the statement said:

* ASI shall ensure that preventive measures as stipulated in the Standard Operating Procedures (SOP) issued by Ministry of Health & Family Welfare, Govt. of India, on 4.6.2020 to contain the spread of COVID-19 in the religious places/places of worship (copy enclosed) are effectively put in place and scrupulously followed while opening and managing these CPMs.

* ASI shall also further ensure that it follows all other directions issued by the Ministry of Home Affairs and Ministry of Health & Family Welfare, Govt. of India in this regard.

* ASI is requested to share the list of these 820 CPMs proposed to be opened on 8.6.2020 with respective States and the Districts concerned and that any state and/or district specific orders with regard to containment and prevention of spread of COVID-19 are also comprehensively implemented.

The decision was taken as per instructions from the Ministry of Home Affairs. The culture ministry has decided to open only those ASI-maintained monuments, where religious worship takes place such as Nila Mosque at Hauz Khas enclave, the Qutub archaeological area, Lal Gumbad in Delhi will be permitted to be reopened from June 8.