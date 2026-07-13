/Curb on people visiting martyrs' graveyard sparks LG vs Chief Minister standoff in Jammu and Kashmir

Questioning the government's claims of normalcy, Omar added, "This actually casts doubt on all the claims being made about the situation in Jammu and Kashmir being normal. On one hand, we are told that everything is normal, but on the ground, when we look at the decisions being taken, nothing seems normal. I don't recall a time when the National Highway had to be shut down for the Amarnath Yatra. Yet, this year, the highway is closed so that pilgrims can travel safely. What does this tell you about the security situation? It shows they are so unsure about the peace that they won't even allow a few people to visit the martyrs' graves. We aren't talking about lakhs of people; there wouldn't have been more than 150 people there had we been allowed to go. Yet, they feel such a threat that they seem to believe even 150 people visiting would pose a danger. This damages their credibility, not ours."