/Curb on people visiting martyrs' graveyard sparks LG vs Chief Minister standoff in Jammu and Kashmir

July 13, observed as 'Martyrs' Day' in Kashmir, became the focal point of a political standoff this year. Restrictions imposed on visiting the shrine of the 1931 martyrs at Naqshband Sahib have pitted the ruling National Conference against the LG administration. While the administration cites security and law-and-order concerns, Omar Abdullah has termed the move an attempt to erase history and an assault on democracy.
Chief Minister Omar Abdullah and his father arrived at the party headquarters today, where they, along with senior National Conference leaders and party workers, paid tribute to those martyred in 1931.
Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister Omar Abdullah reacted sharply to the administration's decision to block access to the martyrs' shrine. Describing the administration as "temporary," he asserted that such oppressive policies would not last long.
Omar Abdullah said, "It is deeply regrettable that we are being denied permission to pay tribute to those who sacrificed their precious lives on July 13th—fighting against British and autocratic rule and striving for democracy."
He continued, "Had those who decided to close the Martyrs' Graveyard taken just two minutes to read the history of Jammu and Kashmir, they would have realized that this decision disregards the sacrifices of all those who laid down their lives fighting the British before independence. At that time, Kashmir was a princely state under British paramountcy. The Maharaja had accepted British paramountcy, and there is proof of that."
"This struggle is being weighed solely on the scales of religion," he added. "The martyrdom of these individuals is being ignored simply because they were Muslim and the Maharaja was not. Yet, this was not a battle of religion; it was a battle of principles, a battle for democracy, and, above all, a battle for freedom against the British. But today, we are being told that fighting the British and playing a role in the nation's freedom struggle was wrong. We do not accept this; we never have, and we never will."
He further remarked, "Those who denied us permission to visit the Martyrs' Graveyard today are here only for a short while. They are here today but will be gone tomorrow; however, the graves of these martyrs were here, are here, and will remain here. Sooner or later, we will go back there, lay flowers, and offer Fatiha for those martyrs."
Addressing the perceived loss of reputation, Abdullah said, "This hasn't brought us any disrepute; it discredits those who made this decision. How could being denied permission to visit the martyrs affect our reputation?"
Questioning the government's claims of normalcy, Omar added, "This actually casts doubt on all the claims being made about the situation in Jammu and Kashmir being normal. On one hand, we are told that everything is normal, but on the ground, when we look at the decisions being taken, nothing seems normal. I don't recall a time when the National Highway had to be shut down for the Amarnath Yatra. Yet, this year, the highway is closed so that pilgrims can travel safely. What does this tell you about the security situation? It shows they are so unsure about the peace that they won't even allow a few people to visit the martyrs' graves. We aren't talking about lakhs of people; there wouldn't have been more than 150 people there had we been allowed to go. Yet, they feel such a threat that they seem to believe even 150 people visiting would pose a danger. This damages their credibility, not ours."
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