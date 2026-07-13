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Curb on people visiting martyrs' graveyard sparks LG vs Chief Minister standoff in Jammu and Kashmir

Chief Minister Omar Abdullah and his father arrived at the party headquarters today, where they, along with senior National Conference leaders and party workers, paid tribute to those martyred in 1931.

Published: Jul 13, 2026, 06:53 PM IST|Updated: Jul 13, 2026, 06:53 PM IST
Curb on people visiting martyrs' graveyard sparks LG vs Chief Minister standoff in Jammu and Kashmir
Image Credit: X/JKNC

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