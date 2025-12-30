Curbing Parivarvad, Promoting Grassroots: Can BJP’s Anti-Dynasty Move In Maharashtra Deliver Long-Term Gains?

Dynasty politics and corruption have been the two key poll planks of the Bharatiya Janata Party against Congress and other rivals. Prime Minister Narendra Modi has led the way against dynasty politics for a long while, saying that dynastic politics is driven by insecurity, and therefore dynasts have a narrow approach. PM Modi has stated that the BJP is looking to bring more youth into politics, as it cannot be left to those who only believe in dynasty politics and consider it as family property.

"It is our resolve to bring nearly one lakh talented and energetic youth into politics. These youngsters will become the country's future and the new face of India's politics. Our country is marching ahead in the direction of realising the dreams of Swami Vivekananda," PM Modi asserted while virtually addressing an event organised by Ramkrishna Math earlier this month.

However, the BJP has also been accused of dynasty politics as many of its leaders have got their family members elected on the party ticket. Now, the BJP is looking to counter these charges by walking the talk, and it is likely to start from the Maharashtra Municipal elections.

BJP Moves Against Dynasts

In a major strategic move ahead of the Maharashtra local body elections, the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) on Monday decided to deny tickets to the immediate relatives of its sitting Ministers, Members of Parliament (MPs), and Members of the Legislative Assembly (MLAs). The decision is aimed at countering allegations of “dynasty politics” (Parivarvad) and expanding the party’s appeal by prioritising long-serving grassroots workers over the family members of established leaders.

Confirming the policy, BJP MP Dhananjay Mahadik announced at a press conference that the party leadership has resolved to implement this rule uniformly across the state to promote internal transparency and empower cadre-level workers.

The impact was swift and visible. Several high-profile aspirants withdrew their nominations following the directive. In Kolhapur, Krishnaraj Mahadik, son of MP Dhananjay Mahadik, pulled out of the race. Similarly, in Nashik, the son of BJP MLA Devayani Farande and the daughter of MLA Seema Hire also withdrew their candidatures.

The move comes just a day ahead of the final deadline for filing nominations for the Municipal Corporation elections, scheduled for December 30.

However, the policy has not been applied without exceptions. The BJP has reportedly allotted tickets to the brother and sister-in-law of Maharashtra Legislative Assembly Speaker Rahul Narwekar, highlighting some flexibility in its implementation.

This so-called “BJP pattern” marks a sharp departure from earlier local body elections, where, in certain cases, multiple members from a single family—sometimes as many as six—were fielded simultaneously. As the party began announcing its municipal candidates on Monday, the leadership’s strict adherence to the new policy became evident, triggering several prominent withdrawals across Maharashtra.

The decision has also caused some unease among aspirants and party office-bearers. Addressing concerns of disgruntlement, Mahadik acknowledged that seat-sharing arrangements within the Mahayuti alliance had contributed to dissatisfaction among some party workers.

By enforcing this policy, the BJP aims to project itself as a party driven by meritocracy and internal democracy, while strengthening its narrative against opposition parties often accused of promoting dynastic politics. The leadership believes that curbing nepotism within its own ranks will not only reinforce this message but also boost cadre morale.

The party expects that offering opportunities to committed workers outside political families will reduce the likelihood of rebel candidates and help present a “pro-worker” image ahead of the high-stakes civic elections.

Will BJP Benefit From This?

According to political analysts, the BJP’s decision to deny tickets to immediate relatives of sitting ministers, MPs and MLAs has the potential to deliver long-term organisational gains, but its success will depend on consistency and enforcement. Historically, cadre-based parties that invested in grassroots leadership have shown greater resilience. The BJP itself benefited from this approach in the 1990s, when leaders such as Narendra Modi, Shivraj Singh Chouhan and Manohar Lal Khattar rose through organisational work rather than family lineage.

Data from past local elections suggest that over 60–65% of BJP MLAs and MPs are first-generation politicians, a figure significantly higher than several regional parties and the Congress. By preserving this character at the municipal level—the traditional feeder system for higher office—the party can strengthen its leadership pipeline and reduce dependence on political families, noted the experts.

The policy also addresses a real internal challenge. Studies and post-election analyses show that ticket denial to loyal workers is a leading cause of rebel candidacies in local polls. Prioritising grassroots workers could therefore improve cadre morale and reduce organisational leakage.

However, the move is not without risks. Experts flag that selective exceptions—such as tickets to extended family members—can dilute credibility and fuel perceptions of arbitrariness. Moreover, excluding experienced political families may cost the party local influence in some pockets.

Ultimately, the policy’s value lies not in symbolism but in uniform implementation. If applied consistently, it can help the BJP build bench strength, nurture future leaders, and reinforce its anti-dynasty narrative; if not, it risks becoming a temporary electoral gesture rather than a structural reform.