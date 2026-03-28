Curfew imposed after clashes erupt in Murshidabad during Ram Navami; Central forces deployed

A clash erupted in Raghunathganj, Murshidabad, at three separate locations, between two communities, during a Ram Navami procession.

The violence escalated, involving acts of vandalism against shops and establishments, looting, and arson, and several individuals sustained injuries.

Central forces and local police subsequently arrived and brought the situation under control, with traffic now returning to normal.

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Officials said Section 144, prohibiting the assembly of four or more people, has been imposed across the entire town. The atmosphere remains tense.

Deputy Inspector General of Police (DIG) of the area Ajit Singh Yadav declared that authorities are trying to identify the culprits through CCTV footage, vowing to take strict action against the perpetrators.

"In view of the clash that took place at the Ram Navami procession, we have deployed additional forces and senior officers. Currently, the situation is under control; as you can see, traffic has returned to normal. However, we have dispatched our raid teams, and raids are being conducted at various locations. Additional forces from the CRPF and CAPF are also arriving from outside to properly normalise and dominate the area. The culprits will not be spared; we are identifying them using CCTV footage. We will take strict action against whoever was involved, and no one will be spared," Yadav told reporters.

DIG Yadav said that the culprits are being identified using CCTV footage and assured that strict action will be taken against all those involved, with no one being spared.